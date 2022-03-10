Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Capital Square LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,477,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 55.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $136.29 on Thursday, hitting $2,921.87. The company had a trading volume of 202,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,295. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,671.45 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,076.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,301.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.