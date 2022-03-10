Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $125.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,910.63. The stock had a trading volume of 228,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,671.45 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,076.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3,301.13.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
