Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $125.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,910.63. The stock had a trading volume of 228,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,671.45 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,076.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3,301.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.