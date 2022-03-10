Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Up to $2,785.58

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2,785.58, but opened at $2,935.83. Amazon.com shares last traded at $2,930.77, with a volume of 91,088 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,076.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,301.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

