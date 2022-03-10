Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Up to $2,785.58

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2,785.58, but opened at $2,935.83. Amazon.com shares last traded at $2,930.77, with a volume of 91,088 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.
The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,076.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,301.13.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.