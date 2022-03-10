Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $315,397.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $74,466.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,711 over the last three months. 17.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,691,000 after purchasing an additional 294,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3,621.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

AMTB opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.99%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

