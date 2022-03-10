American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.46.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,409 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 118,306.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,148 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 78,082 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 64.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

