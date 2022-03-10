American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXL. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.21. 83,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,348. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $936.60 million, a PE ratio of 274.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $9,170,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $24,309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

