American International Group Inc. Acquires 5,076 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Insmed worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $39,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Insmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.