American International Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 151,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,638,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enstar Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $271.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.49. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $286.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

