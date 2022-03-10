American International Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $296,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CarGurus by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,609,000 after acquiring an additional 84,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CarGurus by 14.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of CARG opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,239 shares of company stock worth $4,676,805. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.