American International Group Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

