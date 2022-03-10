American International Group Inc. Sells 1,076 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 335.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

PBH stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

