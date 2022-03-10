American International Group Inc. Sells 2,688 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 32.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 468.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,698 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CADE stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

