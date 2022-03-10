American International Group Inc. Sells 383 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $20,658,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $16,936,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $15,392,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $40.20 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,239 shares of company stock worth $4,676,805. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

