American International Group Inc. Sells 583 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $665,334. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATRC opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.12. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

