American International Group Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after buying an additional 239,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBC opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

