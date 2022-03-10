American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells $73,528.78 in Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $188.95 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $195.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

