American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.29 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.780 EPS.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 205,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,737. The company has a market cap of $218.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOUT shares. TheStreet cut American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

