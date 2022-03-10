American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. American Power Group shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 83,600 shares changing hands.

American Power Group Corp. engages in the provision of patented, software driven conversion technology for existing vehicular and stationary diesel engines. It operates through Dual Fuel Conversion Operations, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, IA.

