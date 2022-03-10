American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. American Vanguard updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AVD traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 213,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,534. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $544.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVD. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 751.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

