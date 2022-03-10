Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Insider Sells $247,680.00 in Stock

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,749. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -228.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

