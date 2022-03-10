AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.04. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $10.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $146.17. 1,311,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $108.52 and a one year high of $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,450 shares of company stock worth $21,041,879. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 384.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

