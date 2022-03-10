Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. 30,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after buying an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 111,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 141,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 372,898 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

