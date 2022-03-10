Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Achieves Market Cap of $71.40 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $6.59 or 0.00017106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $71.40 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.56 or 0.06599994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,506.04 or 0.99914861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041936 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 10,830,156 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

