Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.30 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.420 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMPL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Amplitude alerts:

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 867,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and have sold 46,912 shares valued at $2,238,514. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,368,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.