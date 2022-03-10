Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.58. Amyris has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,364 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Amyris by 2,531.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Amyris by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,482,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amyris by 370.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $8,443,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

