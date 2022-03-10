Analysts Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.58. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNRL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNRL stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.14%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

