Analysts Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $4.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $15.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $45.68. 14,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

