Analysts Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.46. 173,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation (Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.