Analysts Anticipate Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $904.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) to report sales of $904.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $937.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $872.50 million. Gates Industrial reported sales of $881.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

GTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 682,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.69. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,329,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,455,000 after buying an additional 99,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 90,711 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

