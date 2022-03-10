Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Microsoft posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after buying an additional 444,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT traded down $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $285.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,726,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.35. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

