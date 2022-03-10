Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $398.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will post sales of $398.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.44 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $352.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of RRR opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.43. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.
