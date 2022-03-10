Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $55.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

