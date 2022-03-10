Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.22 Million

Analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) to post sales of $97.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.99 million and the highest is $99.39 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $87.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $429.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.09 million to $435.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $476.90 million, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $493.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,390. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $516.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

