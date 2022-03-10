Analysts Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the lowest is $3.22 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $13.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

UHS traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.45. 537,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.12. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

