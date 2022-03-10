Analysts Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.25). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,764. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $241,285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,575,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 884,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $18,058,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

