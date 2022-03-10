Analysts Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average is $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

