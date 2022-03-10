Analysts Issue Forecasts for SP Plus Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SP Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SP. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SP Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

SP stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,987. The stock has a market cap of $711.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.30. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SP Plus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SP Plus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

