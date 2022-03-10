Analysts Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) PT at €49.98

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.98 ($54.33).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($55.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($53.80) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

FRA:DWNI opened at €35.01 ($38.05) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.73. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($33.13) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($41.40).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

