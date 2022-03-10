Analysts Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target at $26.80

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 702,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,830. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $559.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 750.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Groupon in the third quarter worth $91,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

