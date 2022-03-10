Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price at $671.83

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $671.83.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IDXX traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $524.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,714. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.13.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.