Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price at $671.83

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $671.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $524.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,714. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.13.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

