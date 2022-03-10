Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT at $73.30

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.30.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $47.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.27. Itron has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $102.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Itron by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

