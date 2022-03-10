Analysts Set Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target at $130.50

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRYAY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €136.00 ($147.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kerry Group from €138.00 ($150.00) to €125.00 ($135.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group stock opened at $105.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.43. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $153.37.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.