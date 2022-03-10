Analysts Set LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Price Target at €143.98

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €143.97 ($156.49).

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($172.61) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LEG traded up €5.55 ($6.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €113.40 ($123.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,545 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €115.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €123.63. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

