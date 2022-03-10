Analysts Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target at $103.93

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.07.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 112.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lumentum by 110,176.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 472.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $94.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

