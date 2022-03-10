Analyzing CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get CNB Financial alerts:

42.0% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CNB Financial and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 27.09% 15.42% 1.12% OP Bancorp 35.99% 18.92% 1.83%

Volatility & Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CNB Financial and OP Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CNB Financial pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and OP Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and OP Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $213.03 million 2.08 $57.71 million $3.16 8.31 OP Bancorp $80.18 million 2.53 $28.85 million $1.88 7.14

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OP Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.