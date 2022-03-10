AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.90) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.90) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.80). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ANAB. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $30.95 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

