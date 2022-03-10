Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 113,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,836,251 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $262,100. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Angi by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

