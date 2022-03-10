Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANIK. Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 138,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,535. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $356.59 million, a PE ratio of 85.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

