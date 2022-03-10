Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.
ANIK stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. 404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $363.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 1.14. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.
