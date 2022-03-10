Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

ANIK stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. 404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $363.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 1.14. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,032,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 222.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

