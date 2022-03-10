Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

ANTO has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.69) to GBX 1,340 ($17.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,404.44 ($18.40).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,574.50 ($20.63) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,395.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,404.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.84). The firm has a market cap of £15.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

